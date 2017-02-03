MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — A Madisonville man is in jail after he allegedly ran from a police officer and then pulled a gun on him yesterday morning. Madisonville Police Officer Justin Browning reported being on patrol at 10:42 a.m., when he saw a man…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/4/17) - The following happenings and meetings are scheduled for the following week for Hopkins County. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 will hold a four chaplains program Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-4 p.m. at the post on Legion Drive. The event will have free admission and refreshments. • Miss Rodeo USA, Brittany Howard, will have a coronation reception, Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-8…
OWENSBORO, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Life Science Academy of the Community Campus program will host an information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Advanced Technology Center at Owensboro Community and Technical College. The event is open to current eighth-grade students attending all local and area school districts, current high school students and their families. The evening will also…
MAPLE MOUNT, Ky. (2/3/17) — The March 2017 calendar of events from Mount Saint Joseph has been released. Yarn Spinners March 3-5 All those who enjoy yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting are welcome to attend the March 3-5 Arts at the Mount spinning weekend at Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (12 miles west of Owensboro on Kentucky 56). All skill levels are…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Chad A. Thomas of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 on a McLean County warrant for failure to appear. Kenneth D. Morris of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree fleeing or evading police/foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree…
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The following events are scheduled for Union County. Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance-Friday, Feb. 3, 6 till 9 p.m. at James D Veatch Camp Breckinridge Museum. Tickets are $25 per couple-available at Old National Bank in Morganfield. Must purchase tickets in advance-no ticket sales at door. Refreshments, music and photos. Benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center.…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Tabatha Alexander of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 1 on a Muhlenberg County warrant for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Roy Foster of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear. Brett DeMoss of Nebo was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics. The Kentucky State Police utilizes…
KENTUCKY (2/3/17) — Meet Bo, he is truly a gentle giant. Bo is a 5-year-old, 60 lb. Pit Bull with a heart of gold. He has so much love to give, but no family to give it to yet. Bo gets along with other dogs, he is heartworm negative, and the Molly's Mutts girls love spending time with him. Bo doesn't really like the leash, but he is getting used to it. Bo is a great guy and you'd be lucky to call…
WASHINGTON (2/2/17) — Today, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul applauded the U.S. Senate for passing legislation to protect Kentucky’s coal industry by overturning regulation aimed at putting them out of business. Earlier this week, Paul joined fellow Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and 27 of his Senate colleagues in introducing S.J. Res. 10, a resolution of disapproval that would exercise Congress’ power…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday, Feb. 2. Travis Baldwin of Nortonville was charged Feb. 1 with fourth-degree assault with minor injury. Adam Riley of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 1 with fourth-degree assault with no injury. SurfKY News Information provided by HCSO
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee, formed to review and select proposals to elevate the Commonwealth’s workforce training capacity, awarded more than $65.5 million to 25 Kentucky projects on Jan. 31 in its first round of funding. Launched in July 2016, the $100 million Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative is aimed at developing a highly trained, modernized…
FRANKFORT, KY. (2/2/17) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians of the “sweetheart” scam, which reports suggest caused Kentuckians to lose more than $80,000 last year. A sweetheart scammer typically uses a fake photo and identity to approach a victim through social media or online dating sites and acts as if they are interested in getting to know him…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday, Feb. 2. Trina R. Riggs of Nebo was charged Feb. 1 on a Hopkins County warrant for probation violation. Cody C. Wright of Clay was charged Feb. 1 on a Hopkins County warrant for second-degree robbery and on a Webster County warrant for contempt of court. Joshua J. Warner of Earlington was…
HENDERSON, Ky. (2/2/17) —The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics. The Kentucky State Police utilizes…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/2/17) — Gov. Matt Bevin today joined President Donald Trump and federal, state and local government leaders from across the country in Washington, D.C. to participate in the 65th annual National Prayer Breakfast. “The history of America has been positively affected by elected leaders who have prayed earnestly for wisdom from God,” said Gov. Bevin. “Prayer is powerful, and it was…
HENDERSON, Ky. — Judith "Judy" Lee, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Feb. 1, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Pastor Randy Duncan will…