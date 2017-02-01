SurfKY.com Top News Stories

Henderson Police, Henderson Sheriff Reports Released

February 01, 2017
HENDERSON, Ky. (2/1/17) — The Henderson Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office recently released the following reports. • Roxie Brodie, 40 of Evansville, Indiana was charged Jan. 31 after leading the Evansville Police Department and the…
Vanilla Cookies for Your Valentine's Sweetheart

February 01, 2017 SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (2/1/17) — Traditional Valentine's Day gifts include jewelry, flowers and, of course, confections. While Romeos might want to leave their Juliets' jewelry and floral…
KOHS Asks Fans to Call the Right Plays…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/1/17) – Football fans across the country will celebrate America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LI, Sunday, Feb. 5. For many, the Super Bowl celebration will include drinking alcohol. That’s the reason the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement officials are teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans…
DCMS Science Night illustration

Elementary Science Nights Scheduled for…

Lee Bratcher, SurfKY News
OWENSBORO, Ky. (2/1/17) — Science Club leaders from Daviess County Middle School are visiting elementary schools to host special Science Night activities with a goal of introducing younger students and their families to fun science experiments and to encourage children to start thinking about potential careers in science. The upcoming schedule includes the following events: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday,…
Owensboro Seal 01 300

Owensboro Board of Commissioners…

SurfKY News
OWENSBORO, Ky. (2/1/17) — The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will hold a Commission meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in the Commission Chambers, on the fourth floor at City Hall, 101 E. 4th Street in Owensboro. The agenda and meeting packet will be available Monday, Feb. 6, online at www.owensboro.org. SurfKY NewsInformation provided by the City of Owensboro
Fair Chance Pic 2017

Governor Bevin Orders ‘Fair Chance’ for…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/1/17) — Seeking to lead by example and give convicted felons a chance at meaningful employment, Governor Matt Bevin issued an executive order Wednesday that removes questions about criminal history from the initial application for state jobs in the executive branch. The order – known as the Fair Chance Employment Initiative – means that applicants will not be required to check…
checkpoint KSP 300

KSP Post 1 Traffic Safety Checkpoints…

SurfKY News
HICKORY, Ky. (2/1/17) — The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes. KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in…
lottery 600

Kentucky Lottery Results for Tuesday…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/1/17) — The following are the results of the Kentucky Lottery Drawing for Tuesday Jan. 31, 2017. Mega Millions Tuesday 3 - 14 - 27 - 62 - 72 - 4 Megaplier 3 Pick 3 Tuesday Midday 6 - 5 - 0 Tuesday Evening 4 - 5 - 9 Pick 4 Tuesday Midday 1 - 1 - 5 - 3 Tuesday Evening 2 - 8 - 7 - 4 Cash Ball 225 Tuesday 9 - 17 - 26 - 30 - 4 5 Cash Card Tuesday 4H - 2D - 3S - AS - 5D Winning…
mpd arrestlog3

Madisonville Police Arrest Reports…

Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/1/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday, Feb. 1. Christopher A. Holmes of Dixon was charged Jan. 31 on a Henderson County warrant for failure to appear. Skylar B. Rogers of Hopkinsville was charged Jan. 31 on a Henderson County warrant for failure to appear. Jessica R. Ballard of Dawson Springs was charged Jan. 31 on a Wolfe County…
hc sheriff logo 2015

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Reports…

SurfKY News
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/1/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday, Feb. 1. Travis Hale of Princeton was charged Jan. 31 with fraudulent firearm transaction. Christopher Hartsgrove of Madisonville was recently charged on a warrant as a fugitive from another state. SurfKY News Information provided by HCSO
hooked science 300

Hooked on Science - Smoke Ring Launcher

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (2/1/17) — The trash can is just for trash, right? Not according to our “Science Guy” Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist.
petofthday joy 2017

Pet of the Day - Joy

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (2/1/17) — Meet Joy. This playful 1-year-old Doberman mix girl is a recent arrival to Molly's Mutts and has since made herself right at home. She gets along great with her kennel mate, loves to play and wants all the attention you can spare. Joy is truly a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, you won’t be sorry you gave her a chance to brighten your day. Adoption fee is $125 and includes vet…
top stripe 2. AC CY800

Amazon to Locate $1.5 Billion Prime Air…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/31/17) – In an announcement establishing Kentucky as a top logistics center globally, Gov. Matt Bevin said today Amazon, over several years, will build a $1.49 billion shipping hub to serve its fleet of Prime Air planes at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, creating 2,700 full- and part-time jobs. Amazon’s Prime Air hub will expand the company’s…
USDA 01 300

Beat Foodborne Illness This Super Bowl

SurfKY News
WASHINGTON (1/31/17) — As excitement for this year's Super Bowl grows, the United States Department of Agriculture encourages consumers to use safe food handling practices at a championship level and avoid becoming one of the estimated 48 million Americans who gets sick from foodborne illnesses each year. The Super Bowl draws over 100 million television viewers who consume approximately 1.3…
hc fiscal court

HCFC Special Called Fiscal Court…

SurfKY News
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (1/31/17) — Hopkins County Fiscal Court will have a special called Fiscal Court meeting at 1 p.m., on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street, Madisonville. Hopkins County Fiscal Court Special MeetingRestricted Agenda 1. Meeting Called to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. New Business: Historic Courthouse Elevator System 4. Adjournment.…
Foundation For A Healthy Kentucky logo

Kentucky Health Issues Poll: Younger,…

SurfKY News
LOUISVILLE, Ky (1/31/17) — Despite federal government and health professional's warnings that e-cigarettes, or "e-smoking," can be harmful, nearly 40 percent of adults ages 18-45 in Kentucky have tried an e-cig, according to the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll. Kentuckians with lower incomes also were about 74 percent more likely to have tried e-smoking than those with higher incomes. More…
market commentary w pic jpg

Market Commentary – Jan. 31, 2017

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/31/17) — An historic moment for U.S. stock markets… The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 20,000 last week. Barron’s cautioned investors not to make too much of the milestone since, “There are only 30 stocks in the index so each one carries a lot of weight.” Regardless of the significance of the Dow’s move, U.S. stock markets generally were upbeat about President Trump’s first…
madisonville policeArrests2015

Madisonville Police Arrest Reports…

Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (1/31/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday, Jan. 31. Christopher A. Webb of Madisonville was charged Jan. 30 with fourth-degree assault with no visible injury. William R. Kirkwood of Madisonville was charged Jan. 30 with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Rita Dukes Smith SurfKY News Director

Obituaries

John OBrien

John Louis O’Brien, Sr., of Hanson

February 01, 2017
HANSON, Ky. — John Louis O’Brien, Sr., entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Baptist Health of Madisonville with family at his side to join Bernie, his loving wife of nearly 70 years, in heaven. He was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky, on Nov. 11, 1922,…
Read More

