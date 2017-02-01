SurfKY News

KENTUCKY (2/1/17) — Meet Joy. This playful 1-year-old Doberman mix girl is a recent arrival to Molly's Mutts and has since made herself right at home. She gets along great with her kennel mate, loves to play and wants all the attention you can spare. Joy is truly a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, you won’t be sorry you gave her a chance to brighten your day. Adoption fee is $125 and includes vet…