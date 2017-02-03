SurfKY.com Top News Stories

morris arrest

Man Jailed after Police Say He Pulled Gun on Officer

February 03, 2017
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — A Madisonville man is in jail after he allegedly ran from a police officer and then pulled a gun on him yesterday morning. Madisonville Police Officer Justin Browning reported being on patrol at 10:42 a.m., when he saw a man…
Read More

Top Videos

Lifestyles

hon roberts jr

Chief Justice of the United States Visits UK

February 03, 2017 SurfKY News
LEXINGTON, Ky. (2/3/17) — University of Kentucky College of Law students as well as judges, lawyers and clerks from across Kentucky were provided an extraordinary opportunity…
Read More
GRID LIST
happeningsandmeetings

Feb. 3: Happenings, Meetings Listed for…

Tammy Holloway, SurfKY News
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/4/17) - The following happenings and meetings are scheduled for the following week for Hopkins County. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 will hold a four chaplains program Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-4 p.m. at the post on Legion Drive. The event will have free admission and refreshments. • Miss Rodeo USA, Brittany Howard, will have a coronation reception, Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-8…
dcps1 300

Community Campus to Host Info Night

SurfKY News
OWENSBORO, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Life Science Academy of the Community Campus program will host an information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Advanced Technology Center at Owensboro Community and Technical College. The event is open to current eighth-grade students attending all local and area school districts, current high school students and their families. The evening will also…
Ursuline Sisters

Mount Saint Joseph Announces Activities…

SurfKY News
MAPLE MOUNT, Ky. (2/3/17) — The March 2017 calendar of events from Mount Saint Joseph has been released. Yarn Spinners March 3-5 All those who enjoy yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting are welcome to attend the March 3-5 Arts at the Mount spinning weekend at Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (12 miles west of Owensboro on Kentucky 56). All skill levels are…
madisonville policeArrest2015

Madisonville Police Arrest Reports…

Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Chad A. Thomas of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 on a McLean County warrant for failure to appear. Kenneth D. Morris of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree fleeing or evading police/foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree…
Events general red 300

Upcoming Events for Union County

SurfKY News
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The following events are scheduled for Union County. Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance-Friday, Feb. 3, 6 till 9 p.m. at James D Veatch Camp Breckinridge Museum. Tickets are $25 per couple-available at Old National Bank in Morganfield. Must purchase tickets in advance-no ticket sales at door. Refreshments, music and photos. Benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center.…
hc sheriff logo 2015

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Reports…

SurfKY News
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Tabatha Alexander of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 1 on a Muhlenberg County warrant for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Roy Foster of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear. Brett DeMoss of Nebo was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for…
lotto 300 d

Kentucky Lottery Results for Thursday…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/3/17) — The following are the results of the Kentucky Lottery Drawing for Thursday Feb. 2, 2017. Pick 3 Thursday Midday 3 - 1 - 7 Thursday Evening 2 - 5 - 7 Pick 4 Thursday Midday 9 - 1 - 7 - 6 Thursday Evening 4 - 1 - 7 - 8 Cash Ball 225 Thursday 5 - 23 - 30 - 31 - 11 5 Cash Card Thursday 10H - 4H - 7H - 10C - 9D Lucky for Life Thursday 31 - 32 - 36 - 46 - 48 - 14 Winning…
ksp checkpoint 300

KSP Post 2 Proactive Patrol Reminder

SurfKY News
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics. The Kentucky State Police utilizes…
petofthday bo 2017

Pet of the Day - Bo

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (2/3/17) — Meet Bo, he is truly a gentle giant. Bo is a 5-year-old, 60 lb. Pit Bull with a heart of gold. He has so much love to give, but no family to give it to yet. Bo gets along with other dogs, he is heartworm negative, and the Molly's Mutts girls love spending time with him. Bo doesn't really like the leash, but he is getting used to it. Bo is a great guy and you'd be lucky to call…
coal

Big Victory for Kentucky Coal Miners:…

SurfKY News
WASHINGTON (2/2/17) — Today, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul applauded the U.S. Senate for passing legislation to protect Kentucky’s coal industry by overturning regulation aimed at putting them out of business. Earlier this week, Paul joined fellow Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and 27 of his Senate colleagues in introducing S.J. Res. 10, a resolution of disapproval that would exercise Congress’ power…
hopkins county sheriff logo lg

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Reports…

SurfKY News
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday, Feb. 2. Travis Baldwin of Nortonville was charged Feb. 1 with fourth-degree assault with minor injury. Adam Riley of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 1 with fourth-degree assault with no injury. SurfKY News Information provided by HCSO
Ky CommonwealthLogo

Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee, formed to review and select proposals to elevate the Commonwealth’s workforce training capacity, awarded more than $65.5 million to 25 Kentucky projects on Jan. 31 in its first round of funding. Launched in July 2016, the $100 million Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative is aimed at developing a highly trained, modernized…
scam alert red 300

State Attorney General Warns of Online…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, KY. (2/2/17) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians of the “sweetheart” scam, which reports suggest caused Kentuckians to lose more than $80,000 last year. A sweetheart scammer typically uses a fake photo and identity to approach a victim through social media or online dating sites and acts as if they are interested in getting to know him…
mpd arrestlog6 300

Madisonville Police Arrest Reports…

SurfKY News
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/2/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday, Feb. 2. Trina R. Riggs of Nebo was charged Feb. 1 on a Hopkins County warrant for probation violation. Cody C. Wright of Clay was charged Feb. 1 on a Hopkins County warrant for second-degree robbery and on a Webster County warrant for contempt of court. Joshua J. Warner of Earlington was…
ksp1 logo 300

KSP Post 16 Proactive Patrol Reminder

SurfKY News
HENDERSON, Ky. (2/2/17) —The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics. The Kentucky State Police utilizes…
national d of pray

Gov. Bevin Participates in 65th…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/2/17) — Gov. Matt Bevin today joined President Donald Trump and federal, state and local government leaders from across the country in Washington, D.C. to participate in the 65th annual National Prayer Breakfast. “The history of America has been positively affected by elected leaders who have prayed earnestly for wisdom from God,” said Gov. Bevin. “Prayer is powerful, and it was…

Obituaries

Judith 'Judy' Lee, 62, of Henderson

February 03, 2017
HENDERSON, Ky. — Judith "Judy" Lee, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Feb. 1, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Pastor Randy Duncan will…
Read More

Most Read This Week

Jan 29, 2017 30953

Body Discovered in Owensboro, Victim's Mother, Another Man Arrested

by SurfKY News
Feb 01, 2017 27483

Authorities Searching for Missing Hopkins Co. Teen

by Doreen Dennis, SurfKY News
Feb 02, 2017 18585

Three Injured, One Dead in Muhlenberg Accident

by Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
Feb 02, 2017 16184

UPDATE: Man Attacked on Arch St. Dies; Nortonville Man Charged with Murder

by Doreen Dennis, SurfKY News

Most Read This Month

Feb 01, 2017 27483

Authorities Searching for Missing Hopkins Co. Teen

by Doreen Dennis, SurfKY News
Feb 02, 2017 18585

Three Injured, One Dead in Muhlenberg Accident

by Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director

Weather brought to you by

27°
-2°
°F | °C
Mostly Clear
Humidity: 46%
Fri
Partly Cloudy
24 | 35
-4 | 1
Sat
Partly Cloudy
22 | 42
-5 | 5
Sun
Partly Cloudy
38 | 53
3 | 11
Mon
Scattered Thunderstorms
41 | 61
5 | 16

Stories Trending Today

Avila Navarrette Yolanda Gomez
Jan 29, 2017 30953

Body Discovered in Owensboro, Victim's Mother, Another Man Arrested

by SurfKY News
Ravyn Lance
Feb 01, 2017 27483

Authorities Searching for Missing Hopkins Co. Teen

by Doreen Dennis, SurfKY News
fatal collision 3 300
Feb 02, 2017 18585

Three Injured, One Dead in Muhlenberg Accident

by Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
arch st stabbling
Feb 03, 2017 16184

UPDATE: Man Attacked on Arch St. Dies; Nortonville Man Charged with Murder

by Doreen Dennis, SurfKY News
updated brandon morse
Feb 01, 2017 10836

UPDATE: Missing 17-Year-Old Male Found

by Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director

Market Report

1 DOW 20,071.46
+186.55 (0.94%)    
2 S&P 2,297.42
+16.57 (0.73%)    
3 NASDAQ 5,666.77
+30.57 (0.54%)    

Market Report brought to you by