EARLINGTON, Ky. (2/4/17) — Four new council members joined two incumbents at Earlington City Hall this week for the first meeting of the year. Rev. Robert Cottoner, Ann Gipson, Vernon Gipson and Barbara Shelton, who were officially sworn in last month, sat…
KENTUCKY (2/5/17) — This week Dave discusses “Run From That Guy” and “Jobs From Home?”. Dear Dave, My husband was recently laid off, and he has $229,000 in a 401(k). He has been told that he should roll it into a hybrid annuity. Is this a good idea? Durnae Dear Durnae, Absolutely not! It sounds to me like he’s been talking to an insurance agent instead of an investment advisor. There’s no reason…
KENTUCKY (2/5/17) — I know I am constantly growing as a hunter and fisherman. All I have to do is look back at last year and I know there’s room to get better. One young man was being interviewed for a new position. The interviewer asked, “What do you wish to gain by your employment here?” To which the applicant replied, “I wish to gain experience.” Well, there’s one thing that’s for sure, he…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (2/4/17) — No one is ever prepared to say a final goodbye. There’s a unique sting that accompanies deaths that were seemingly avoidable and unnecessary. Last year in Kentucky, 835 people died in crashes. More than half were not buckled up and 20 percent died with impairment as a factor. For the families, co-workers and communities left behind, each number represents an…
KENTUCKY (2/4/17) — Most high school seniors headed for college will soon be receiving financial aid award letters. Seniors and their parents should read those letters carefully, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority advises. The letter will usually show the total cost of attendance — what that school costs for one year, including tuition, fees, room, meals, books, supplies,…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/4/17) - The following happenings and meetings are scheduled for the following week for Hopkins County. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 will hold a four chaplains program Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-4 p.m. at the post on Legion Drive. The event will have free admission and refreshments. • Miss Rodeo USA, Brittany Howard, will have a coronation reception, Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-8…
OWENSBORO, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Life Science Academy of the Community Campus program will host an information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Advanced Technology Center at Owensboro Community and Technical College. The event is open to current eighth-grade students attending all local and area school districts, current high school students and their families. The evening will also…
MAPLE MOUNT, Ky. (2/3/17) — The March 2017 calendar of events from Mount Saint Joseph has been released. Yarn Spinners March 3-5 All those who enjoy yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting are welcome to attend the March 3-5 Arts at the Mount spinning weekend at Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (12 miles west of Owensboro on Kentucky 56). All skill levels are…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Chad A. Thomas of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 on a McLean County warrant for failure to appear. Kenneth D. Morris of Madisonville was charged Feb. 2 with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree fleeing or evading police/foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree…
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The following events are scheduled for Union County. Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance-Friday, Feb. 3, 6 till 9 p.m. at James D Veatch Camp Breckinridge Museum. Tickets are $25 per couple-available at Old National Bank in Morganfield. Must purchase tickets in advance-no ticket sales at door. Refreshments, music and photos. Benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center.…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday, Feb. 3. Tabatha Alexander of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 1 on a Muhlenberg County warrant for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Roy Foster of Mortons Gap was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear. Brett DeMoss of Nebo was charged Feb. 2 on a warrant for…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (2/3/17) — The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics. The Kentucky State Police utilizes…
KENTUCKY (2/3/17) — Meet Bo, he is truly a gentle giant. Bo is a 5-year-old, 60 lb. Pit Bull with a heart of gold. He has so much love to give, but no family to give it to yet. Bo gets along with other dogs, he is heartworm negative, and the Molly's Mutts girls love spending time with him. Bo doesn't really like the leash, but he is getting used to it. Bo is a great guy and you'd be lucky to call…
WASHINGTON (2/2/17) — Today, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul applauded the U.S. Senate for passing legislation to protect Kentucky’s coal industry by overturning regulation aimed at putting them out of business. Earlier this week, Paul joined fellow Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and 27 of his Senate colleagues in introducing S.J. Res. 10, a resolution of disapproval that would exercise Congress’ power…
BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Louise Bivins Evans, 87, of Beaver Dam, left this earth and gained her heavenly wings on Feb. 3, 2017. She was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Owensboro to the late Truman Lee and Ethel Charlotte Raines Bivins. Louise was a member of Beaver Dam…