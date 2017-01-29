OWENSBORO, Ky. (1/29/17) — After a body was discovered in a backyard in Owensboro, two people, including the victim's mother, have been charged in connection to the death. According to the Owensboro Police Department, around 3:15 p.m., yesterday, officers…
KENTUCKY (1/29/17) — Fifty-two Kentucky State Police troopers were sworn in as temporary Deputy U.S. Marshals to help provide security during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC on Jan. 20. Shown left to right are Tpr. Taylor Mills, of KSP Post 10 in Harlan, Tpr. First Class Bradley Ramsey, of the KSP Canine Section, and Tpr. Matt Martin, of KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, who joined…
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (1/29/17) — In honor of Black History Month, Madisonville Community College’s Humanities Division will be hosting African American Read-Ins from 12:20 - 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in room 109 of the Shaver Building on MCC’s Muhlenberg Campus (406 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City) and from 12:20 - 12:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Loman C. Trover Library on the…
LEXINGTON, Ky. (1/29/17) — Working as a bedside nurse requires extensive physical effort — pushing wheelchairs and beds, twisting and lifting, and long periods on your feet. Jennifer Thomas, who's been a nurse at UK HealthCare for six years, can attest to this. In fact, it was while assisting a patient from a wheelchair that she badly injured the cartilage in her knee. "The pain was excruciating…
KENTUCKY (1/29/17) — This has been one of the warmest winters I can remember. Even though there have been a few cold weeks, for the most part it is as predicted – above normal. Last week and this week have temperature prediction highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. What is normally a dead time for human activity has become an almost springtime event. Not only is it affecting the human world,…
KENTUCKY (1/29/17) — This week Dave discusses “You’re Using It Wrong,” and “Consider the House?”. Dear Dave, I take classes online at a public university that is several hours from my home. I tried to pay for my classes the other day, and my Visa debit card was not accepted. I got a message saying credit cards and cash were the only payment options. How can I take care of this without wasting an…
CADIZ, Ky. (1/28/17) — Lake Barkley State Resort Park has Second Saturday hikes scheduled for February and March that will focus on trees and birds. Join a naturalist at Lake Barkley State Resort Park on Feb. 11 for the second hike in the monthly hiking series. The focus of February’s hike will be winter tree identification. The hike will teach participants how to identify trees at the most…
LEXINGTON, Ky. (1/28/17) — The life and legacy of one of America’s original sporting heroes, the legendary Man o’ War, will be the highlight of a year-long celebration at the Kentucky Horse Park beginning on March 29, his birthday. “Man o’ War is a true American icon, born in Kentucky before going on to capture the country’s imagination by winning 20 of 21 races, smashing records and setting the…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/28/17) — Kentucky residents have another chance to win a new iPad from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority in a sweepstakes being held through Facebook in February. The contest runs from 12 a.m. on Feb. 1 through 12 a.m. on March 1. To enter, a Kentuckian must visit the KHEAA Facebook page, click on the “Giveaway” tab on the left side of the KHEAA Facebook page…
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (1/28/17) — The following happenings and meetings are scheduled for the following week for Hopkins County. • Madisonville Community College will host the U.S. Intercollegiate Archery Championship southern regional Friday through Sunday at the archery complex, 3100 Grapevine Road, Madisonville. Flight time for Saturday is 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. • Birdwatching at Mahr Park Bird – an…
HILLVIEW, Ky. (1/27/17) — According to a Kentucky State Police report, on Jan. 26, 2017, at approximately 8:24 p.m., the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Bullitt County man on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The report said Mark A. Raeber, 35, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The…
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (1/27/17) –– A 42-year-old coal miner was killed Thursday in an accident in an underground Pike County mine. Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat, a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, suffered fatal injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet. The mine was shut down after the fatality and continues to…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/27/17) — Continuing one of the Commonwealth’s most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by the Feb. 1 deadline. As many as 20 competitive civil…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/27/17) — Builders FirstSource Inc., a manufacturer of trusses, wall panels, pre-hung doors and other components for homes, commercial structures and multi-family units, will locate a new facility in Bowling Green with a nearly $6.4 million investment expected to create 79 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced yesterday. “The Commonwealth welcomes Builders FirstSource to…
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/27/17) — Gov. Matt Bevin yesterday announced Stark Truss Co. Inc., a roof and floor truss manufacturer in Auburn, will convert a former big-box retail store in Franklin with a nearly $1.66 million investment expected to create 22 full-time jobs. “Stark Truss has been a reliable business partner and employer in Kentucky for years, and their expansion is welcome and exciting…
KENTUCKY (1/27/17) — If the selection of his cabinet is any indication, then Donald Trump’s presidency is off to an extraordinarily successful start. The President’s selection of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency is a strong first step toward reining in the federal government’s excessive regulatory overreach. Pruitt, a Kentucky native, brings a…
BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Bobby Glen Manasco, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at his home. He was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to the late James C. and Evelyn Davenport Manasco. He was a member of Rockport Baptist Church in…