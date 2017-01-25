SurfKY.com Top News Stories

Phillip Goff

Cromwell Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

January 25, 2017
CROMWELL, Ky. (1/25/17) — A Cromwell man was arrested yesterday by the Kentucky State Police and faces multiple drug charges. According to the KSP, Tuesday evening, KSP Post 16 served an indictment warrant on Phillip D. Goff 48, of Cromwell. Goff was arrested…
TF172809

Charcuterie Meats for Perfect Super Bowl Party Paninis

January 25, 2017 SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — Serve these tantalizing crusty bread sandwiches to your guests. Salami Panini with Tomato-Chili Jam Makes: 3 sandwiches Ingredients: • 3 Italian crusty buns •…
Matt Bevin

Bevin Using Social Media to Skirt…

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — As President Donald Trump took to the airwaves via Twitter to reach the American people, Gov. Matt Bevin has taken to Facebook to get his message to Kentuckians. In a video now posted to his Facebook page, Bevin spoke via Facebook live this morning. Bevin started by saying that he would be bringing information and news to citizens via Facebook because it is access to his…
Tabletop Tuesdays Jan 2017

OC Public Library Presents Monthly…

SurfKY News
HARTFORD, Ky. (1/25/17) — The Ohio County Public Library will be hosting "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new monthly event allowing people to come in and play their favorite tabletop games, ages 14 and up. The first "Tabletop Tuesday" will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. This is a drop-in anytime event that offers a fun and relaxing opportunity to play some favorite tabletop games. Join the Ohio…
WKCTC 2014

Floral Class for Beginners Offered at…

SurfKY News
PADUCAH, Ky. (1/25/17) — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will offer a design class for beginning floral creation enthusiasts beginning next month. Early registration is encouraged. Beginning Floral Design will be offered on four consecutive Tuesday evenings in February at the Emerging Technology Center, Room 140 on the WKCTC campus. The class will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Feb. 2,…
DCHS VB coach Keith Sage

Sage Named Volleyball Coach at DCHS

SurfKY News
OWENSBORO, Ky. (1/25/17) — Keith Sage has been named head volleyball coach at Daviess County High School. Sage joined the DCHS volleyball program as an assistant coach in 2015, under head coach Steve Howard. He previously was part of the McLean County High School volleyball coaching staff. Since 2014, Sage has served as minister of Calhoun Christian Church. “One of the most fulfilling jobs anyone…
soccerball shadow

Madisonville Soccer Club Spring Open…

SurfKY News
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (1/25/17) — The Madisonville Soccer Club 2017 spring sign-ups are open now and will close Feb. 3, 2017. Sign up online now or come to the Parkway Plaza Mall from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in front of Hibbetts. SurfKY News Information provided by Leslie Carman
Richard Nelson

Marches, Planned Parenthood and Fair…

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — It's been a week of marches and protests and major policy shifts, but in the pursuit of a story that seemed the pinnacle of "what's important," the institutional media neglected some major news. The Women's March on Washington, while an important event attracting nearly a half-million marchers, received an inordinate amount of attention—at the expense of weightier news. The…
ky trans 300

Department of Vehicle Regulation…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/25/17) — To better serve Kentucky citizens, businesses and governmental agencies located in the Central time zone, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation is extending its hours of operation to 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. CST). Beginning this month, department personnel have been available to the public until 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. CST) in the DVR’s…
madisonville policeArrest2015

Madisonville Police Arrest Reports…

Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (1/25/17) — The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lindsey N. Daniels of Madisonville was charged Jan. 24 with giving a false name or address to a police/peace officer. Jamie E. Aylor, address unknown, was charged Jan. 25 with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Robert M. Young of Earlington was…
lotto 300 megamillions a

Kentucky Lottery Results for Tuesday…

SurfKY News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (1/25/17) — The following are the results of the Kentucky Lottery Drawing for Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Mega Millions Tuesday 8 - 42 - 54 - 63 - 67 - 11 Megaplier 4 Pick 3 Tuesday Midday 5 - 4 - 8 Tuesday Evening 4 - 1 - 9 Pick 4 Tuesday Midday 6 - 9 - 3 - 2 Tuesday Evening 5 - 9 - 0 - 5 Cash Ball 225 Tuesday 22 - 25 - 30 - 33 - 15 5 Cash Card Tuesday 10C - AD - 6C - 6D - 4H Winning…
hooked science 300

Hooked on Science - Pop a Balloon with…

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — You might eat an orange as a healthy snack, but did you know you can use an orange to pop a balloon? Our “science guy” Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist show us the power behind an orange.
petofthdayplaceolder junior

Pet of the Day - Junior

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — This precious boy is Junior. He has grown up in our shelter. When he arrived he could fit in the palm of your hand. He is now about 8-months-old. This is a very playful boy that gets along with everyone he meets. He would do well around children older or younger. His adoption fee has been completely paid for (sponsored) which means he all he needs is a home to give him the…
petofthday marley 11 14 201

Pet of the Day - Marley

SurfKY News
KENTUCKY (1/25/17) — Meet Marley. This beautiful Lab/Pit mix is 2-years-old and weighs around 50 lbs. Marley is as sweet as she is pretty, and is looking for a home to grow with and become a permanent family member. Marley gets along with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She loves attention, and walks well on a leash but these aren't the only wonderful traits she has. Marley is…
church events 300

Kingsmen Quartet to Perform at…

Rita Dukes Smith, SurfKY News Director
GREENVILLE, Ky. (1/24/17) — The Greenville First Assembly of God will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The Kingsmen Quartet will be performing and there is no cost to attend, however, a love offering will be accepted. Everyone is welcome. SurfKY NewsInformation provided by Jimmy DeArmond
share love 2017

WKCTC, Starfish Orphan Ministry Share…

SurfKY News
PADUCAH, Ky. (1/24/17) — West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Starfish Orphan Ministry are once again joining forces to host a fundraiser to help raise money for the upcoming WKCTC service learning project in El Salvador in March. This year’s event is a charity fundraiser called Share the Love – an auction set just before Valentine’s Day with great items for that special someone.…
lets meet

Madisonville Tree Board Meeting Jan. 26

SurfKY News
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (1/24/17) — A meeting of the city of Madisonville Tree Board will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 75 Cornwall Drive, Madisonville. Agenda 1. America In Bloom Urban Forestry results 2. Where do we want to go as a Tree Board this year? Ideas? 3. Arbor Day 2016 – location? 4. Any other business? 5. Next…
dcps2 300

CHES Announces New SBDM Schedule

SurfKY News
OWENSBORO, Ky. (1/24/17) — The School-Based Decision Making Council at Country Heights Elementary School has announced a new meeting schedule, made necessary because of a member’s scheduling conflict in the previous times and dates. The CHES SBDM will meet at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27 and May 18, in the school conference room. Country Heights…

Livona Daugherty

Livona 'Hammie' Daugherty, of Horse Branch

January 25, 2017
HORSE BRANCH, Ky. — Livona “Hammie” Daugherty, of Horse Branch, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford, Kentucky. She was born March 20, 1924, in Cromwell, Kentucky, to the late Frank and Iva Gidcomb Burden.…
